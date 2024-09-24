Max Verstappen faced disciplinary action after using profanity during a formal news conference, leading to a day of community service as sanctioned by the FIA. The incident has generated substantial debate around the sport's language policies.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's campaign against cursing has been met with criticism. Prominent figures, including Lewis Hamilton, argued that the president's comments had racial undertones, exacerbating tensions within the sport.

Verstappen's subdued responses in subsequent press events highlighted his frustration towards the over-policing of language, potentially influencing his future in Formula 1. The controversy underscores the broader challenges of balancing professional standards with the raw emotions involved in competitive sports.

