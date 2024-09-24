Current Sports News Briefs: Blackmon Retires, Athletics Move, and More

Charlie Blackmon, a long-time player for the Colorado Rockies, announced his retirement at the end of this season, his 14th in the majors. Scheduled to play his final games this weekend, Blackmon will conclude his career against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field.

In a surprising move, Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher announced the team's relocation to Las Vegas, citing failed negotiations for a new stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area. The A's will bid farewell to Oakland with their final home game on Sept. 26 before their last game as the Oakland A's in Seattle three days later.

From the NFL, Cincinnati Bengals' right tackle Trent Brown exited Monday's game due to a knee injury, and San Francisco 49ers' Javon Hargrave is likely out for the season following a triceps injury that requires surgery. Additionally, the Los Angeles Chargers' safety Derwin James was suspended for one game due to repeated rule violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)