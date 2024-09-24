Pat Cummins on Countering Rishabh Pant's Impact in Upcoming Test Series

Australian captain Pat Cummins acknowledged that Rishabh Pant has been a significant influence in India's consecutive Test series victories in Australia. Cummins emphasized the importance of 'keeping him quiet' in the forthcoming five-Test series later this year.

Pant, pivotal in India's historic wins during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 series, made a remarkable comeback from a serious car accident in December 2022 by scoring a century in the second innings of the first Test against Bangladesh last week.

'He's had a significant impact in a couple of series, and we need to try and keep him quiet,' Cummins remarked on Star Sports.

Renowned for his unconventional shots, Pant has consistently delivered for India against Australia. In 12 innings, he has accrued 624 runs at an average of 62.40, with his highest score being an unbeaten 159.

Pant's 89 not out in the second innings at the Gabba in 2021 broke Australia's 32-year unbeaten streak at the venue and clinched a 2-1 series win for India.

'Players like Rishabh Pant might play an incredible shot like a reverse slap; that's integral to who he is. We've become more accustomed to it,' Cummins added. He later compared Pant's aggressive style to that of his teammates Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh.

'Every team has one or two players who can change the game. We have Travis Head and Mitch Marsh who are similarly aggressive. If we miss our areas, they'll take the game on,' he explained.

Australia will be aiming for their first Test series win against India since 2014-15, starting with the Perth Test on November 22.

