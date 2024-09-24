Left Menu

PCB Camp Aims for Unity Amid Turmoil in Pakistan Cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chief operating officer, Salman Naseer, acknowledged the team's lack of unity during a Connection Camp. Key players and coaches discussed issues and strategies to improve performance and cohesiveness in future games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:02 IST
Team Pakistan (Photo: X/@TheRealPCB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The chief operating officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Salman Naseer, admitted that the lack of unity within the team and management was a significant topic of discussion at the Connection Camp held recently. The PCB organized this camp amidst ongoing turmoil in Pakistan cricket, aiming to establish a clear and unified vision for the sport's future.

The camp saw the attendance of prominent cricketers, including white-ball captain Babar Azam, Test skipper Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Joining the players were white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten and red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie.

Naseer revealed that the discussions during the camp focused on identifying issues and the lack of unity. "The session aimed for an open and candid acknowledgment of the issues, seeking a commitment from everyone on how to improve performances and team cohesion," he said during a press conference. The talks also covered planning and workload management, emphasizing a shared vision and collaborative effort between the team and management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

