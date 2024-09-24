Left Menu

PV Sindhu's Road to Redemption: New Coach Anup Sridhar Aims for Consistency

PV Sindhu, India's two-time Olympic medallist, has teamed up with new coach Anup Sridhar after her recent disappointing performance in the Paris Games. Training rigorously in Hyderabad, Sindhu and Sridhar are focused on regaining consistency and achieving peak form for upcoming European tournaments.

PV Sindhu
  • Country:
  • India

India's badminton queen, PV Sindhu, is back in rigorous training under the guidance of her new coach, Anup Sridhar, after an underwhelming outing at the Paris Games. Sridhar, a Beijing Olympian, has been working with Sindhu for the past three weeks at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Stadium.

Sindhu, who has faced a series of coaching changes, is committed to improving her game. ''We've made significant progress,'' Sridhar told PTI, adding that they are preparing for upcoming European tournaments. Despite recent ups and downs, Sridhu remains optimistic about Sindhu's potential. ''She's physically fit, with no aches or pains, and strives hard to succeed,'' he said.

The primary goal for the duo is to enhance her consistency and get her back on the podium. Looking ahead, Sridhar emphasized the importance of strategic planning despite the trial basis of his coaching contract. ''Immediate focus is on consistency and podium finishes for the upcoming season,'' he remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

