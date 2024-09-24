Liverpool's Alisson Set for Weekend Return, Chiesa Poised for First Start
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson aims to return this weekend after recovering from a hamstring injury, as stated by manager Arne Slot. Backup Caoimhin Kelleher will start against West Ham in the English League Cup. Federico Chiesa might make his first start, but he is still gaining full fitness.
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is gearing up for a weekend return following a hamstring injury, according to manager Arne Slot.
The Brazil international is out of the English League Cup third-round clash against West Ham United on Wednesday, with backup Caoimhin Kelleher stepping in.
Additionally, Italian forward Federico Chiesa could make his first start for Liverpool against West Ham. Slot mentioned Chiesa is still working on gaining full fitness but is fit enough to start.
