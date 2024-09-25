Left Menu

Harry Brook's Century Keeps England Alive in ODI Series Against Australia

England captain Harry Brook scored his first one-day international century, securing a 46-run win via the DLS method against Australia. His unbeaten 110 revitalized England’s ODI hopes despite earlier series losses. Brook's efforts were crucial in overcoming a challenging start and ensuring victory as rain intervened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chester-Le-Street | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:29 IST
Harry Brook's Century Keeps England Alive in ODI Series Against Australia
England captain Harry Brook achieved a milestone by scoring his first one-day international century in a crucial match against Australia, leading his team to a 46-run victory via the DLS method.

Chasing 305 in the third ODI, England reached 254-4 with Brook unbeaten on 110 before rain stopped play in the day-night fixture at Chester-le-Street. The teams did not return to the field, and England was declared well ahead according to the run-rate.

Australia, which previously claimed dominant wins in the series, saw its 14-match ODI winning streak ended. Brook's exceptional innings, including 13 fours and two sixes, started with England in trouble at 11-2 but turned the momentum in their favor.

