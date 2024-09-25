Kapil Parmar Eyes Gold at 2028 Paralympics as India Shines in Paris

After winning a bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics, World number one Indian judoka Kapil Parmar announced his next goal: to capture gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. Parmar executed an Ippon in 33 seconds to clinch the bronze, marking India's 25th medal in the ongoing edition.

'I am really happy that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called and honored us. He has offered us Rs. 1 Crore and jobs after this achievement. We can do everything and try never to lose hope. I have promised PM Modi that in the upcoming Paralympics in the U.S., I will bring gold for the country,' Parmar told ANI. Para-canoeing player Prachi Yadav echoed similar aspirations, aiming to win gold in her event as well.

'I have been working hard for the last six years in water sports, which most people didn't know about. It's good when we achieve in our sports, and people come to know about us. If I get Rs. 1 crore, then I would plan for foreign training. I will try my best to bring a gold medal in my event at the upcoming Olympics in Los Angeles,' said Yadav. India concluded its historic Paris Paralympics campaign with a total of 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals—the most ever for the country in the competition's history.

India's medalists at the Paris 2024 Paralympics included Avani Lekhara (Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1, Gold), Mona Agarwal (Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1, Bronze), Preethi Pal (Athletics, Women's 100m T35, Bronze), and many more. The combined efforts of these athletes contributed significantly to India's record-breaking performance at the games.

