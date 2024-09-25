England Ends Australia's 14-Match Winning Streak in Nail-Biting ODI

In a dramatic turn of events, England ended Australia's 14-match winning streak in ODIs, securing a narrow four-run victory in the third ODI. The rain-curtailed match saw England achieving the win via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh acknowledged that the pitch conditions and a crucial partnership between Harry Brook and Will Jacks took the game away from them. Brook and Jacks stitched together a 156-run stand, keeping England alive in the series with a 2-1 score.

Significant contributions from Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc for Australia and from Jofra Archer for England highlighted the intense contest. Despite Australia's efforts, England's strategic gameplay, especially post-Jacks' dismissal, turned the tide in the host's favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)