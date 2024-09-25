Left Menu

Virat Kohli Among Probables for Delhi in Ranji Trophy Amid Form Struggles

Star batter Virat Kohli featured in Delhi's probables list for Ranji Trophy, starting October 11. Despite form struggles this year, his return to domestic cricket excites fans. Kohli has a rich Ranji history, and his participation is highly anticipated in the build-up to India's home season.

Star India batter Virat Kohli has been named as one of the probables for the Delhi team ahead of the Ranji Trophy competition starting from October 11. Kohli's inclusion brings a wave of enthusiasm among fans, especially as he has struggled with form this year despite occasional brilliance. This premier domestic red-ball tournament, instrumental in the rise of several Indian stars, starts from October 11, with Delhi set to face Chhattisgarh in their Elite Plate Group D match.

The list of probables also features international and IPL stars such as Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat, and Yash Dhull. Pant recently showcased his form in the Duleep Trophy ahead of India's home series against Bangladesh, even scoring a magnificent century in the first Chennai Test. Kohli's limited appearances in domestic cricket make his inclusion significant news.

Kohli last played in the Ranji Trophy in November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh, scoring 14 and 42 runs. Throughout his first-class career, he has accumulated 11,120 runs in 146 matches, boasting an average of 49.86 with 36 centuries and 38 fifties. The fixture on October 11 could offer Kohli valuable game time in familiar conditions as he aims to regain form. His career features multiple highlights, including his early significant performances in the 2006/07 and 2007/08 seasons, leading to his breakthrough in international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

