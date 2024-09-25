Shakib Al Hasan Cleared for Second Test Against India Amid Fitness Concerns

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe on Wednesday confirmed that Shakib Al Hasan is available for the second Test against India, alleviating concerns around his fitness due to an injury sustained in the opening game.

Shakib injured his finger during the Chennai game while facing Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The second match is scheduled to commence this Friday.

The experienced spin all-rounder, 37, bowled just 21 overs across two Indian innings, being introduced into the attack significantly later than usual.

"I haven't received any updates from my physio or anyone else. He is still eligible for selection," Hathurusinghe stated following the team's initial training session in Kanpur.

The coach lauded Shakib for his commendable effort against India's formidable bowlers in the second innings, where he scored a gritty 25 off 56 balls. In the first innings, he was Bangladesh's top-scorer with 32 runs off 64 balls.

Despite Shakib's recent struggles with form—evident from underwhelming performances in Pakistan and other matches—Hathurusinghe remained unfazed by the all-rounder's batting outputs.

"I'm not worried about his performance. While our team's overall performance could've been better, we know Shakib's capabilities," Hathurusinghe said, praising the player's efforts against a high-quality opposition.

Addressing concerns about the political unrest in Bangladesh, Hathurusinghe reassured that their team's security is well managed by the Indian board.

(With inputs from agencies.)