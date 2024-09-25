Left Menu

Shakib Al Hasan Cleared for Second Test Against India Amid Fitness Concerns

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe confirmed that Shakib Al Hasan is available for the second Test against India, despite his recent injury. Shakib, who suffered a finger injury in the first Test, is expected to play, with the coach praising his resilience and downplaying recent form issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:33 IST
Shakib Al Hasan Cleared for Second Test Against India Amid Fitness Concerns
Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe on Wednesday confirmed that Shakib Al Hasan is available for the second Test against India, alleviating concerns around his fitness due to an injury sustained in the opening game.

Shakib injured his finger during the Chennai game while facing Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The second match is scheduled to commence this Friday.

The experienced spin all-rounder, 37, bowled just 21 overs across two Indian innings, being introduced into the attack significantly later than usual.

"I haven't received any updates from my physio or anyone else. He is still eligible for selection," Hathurusinghe stated following the team's initial training session in Kanpur.

The coach lauded Shakib for his commendable effort against India's formidable bowlers in the second innings, where he scored a gritty 25 off 56 balls. In the first innings, he was Bangladesh's top-scorer with 32 runs off 64 balls.

Despite Shakib's recent struggles with form—evident from underwhelming performances in Pakistan and other matches—Hathurusinghe remained unfazed by the all-rounder's batting outputs.

"I'm not worried about his performance. While our team's overall performance could've been better, we know Shakib's capabilities," Hathurusinghe said, praising the player's efforts against a high-quality opposition.

Addressing concerns about the political unrest in Bangladesh, Hathurusinghe reassured that their team's security is well managed by the Indian board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024