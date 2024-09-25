Sports Roundup: Nadal Joins Davis Cup, Yankees' Cortes to Have MRI, Padres Clinch Playoffs

In the latest sports news, Carlos Alcaraz has expressed his hope that the Davis Cup will not mark the end of Rafa Nadal's illustrious career. Nadal has rejoined Spain's team for the quarter-finals in November. Despite fitness concerns, the 38-year-old tennis star hasn't competed since the Paris Olympics in July and missed the U.S. Open and Laver Cup this month.

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes is scheduled to have an MRI on his pitching elbow, potentially affecting his team's chances in the American League East as they face the Baltimore Orioles. Despite recent impressive performances, there's concern over how his elbow issue might impact his game going forward.

In baseball, Jake Cronenworth of the San Diego Padres hit a pivotal two-run home run and executed a game-ending triple play, ensuring their spot in the National League playoffs. The Padres now eye the NL West title as they are just two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

