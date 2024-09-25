Jon Rahm's Return to Europe: Chasing the Spanish Open Record and Ryder Cup Eligibility

Jon Rahm is back in Europe to chase a record-breaking fourth Spanish Open title and solidify his Ryder Cup eligibility. This marks Rahm's first European tour appearance since signing with LIV Golf last December.

The Spanish Open, starting on Thursday, kicks off Rahm's European circuit, which will also see him competing in the Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland and the Andalucia Masters in Spain. These appearances fulfill the minimum four European tour starts required for Ryder Cup consideration.

Rahm, a former Masters champion, joined the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league for a signing bonus reported between $300 million and $400 million. He, along with other LIV golfers like Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk, is appealing European tour sanctions and allowed to play while decisions are pending. Rahm aims to make history as the first four-time winner in the Spanish Open's 52-year history.

