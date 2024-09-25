Left Menu

Tennis Premier League Season 6 Auctions: Star-Studded Event with High-Stakes Bidding

The Tennis Premier League (TPL) conducted its Season 6 auctions in Mumbai. Tennis legends and Bollywood celebrities graced the event. Teams strategically acquired top talent, including the record bid for Elina Avanesyan. The tournament runs from December 3-8, 2024, at the Cricket Club of India.

Mahesh Bhupathi, Sania Mirza, and Leander Paes. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The sixth season of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) is off to a dazzling start as eight franchises fiercely competed at the auctions in Mumbai on Wednesday. Tennis legends Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Sania Mirza reunited to promote the sport, while Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sonali Bendre added glitz to the occasion.

The highlight of the evening was the highest bid of Rs 42.20 lakh for 22-year-old Armenian star Elina Avanesyan by Punjab Patriots, supported by Priyesh Jain and Taapsee Pannu. Competing against stiff opposition, the Patriots also strategically acquired Arjun Kadhe and Mukund Sasikumar to bolster their squad.

Defending champions Bengaluru SG Pipers splurged Rs 42 lakh on Australian Max Purcell. Meanwhile, Bengal Wizards executed strategic moves by using their Right to Match card to retain Sriram Balaji and closing their roster with Niki Poonacha. Other franchises, including Gujarat Panthers and Yash Mumbai Eagles, made notable acquisitions, signaling a competitive season ahead.

Newcomers Chennai Smashers, backed by Sonali Bendre, made shrewd buys, signaling their intent for a strong debut. TPL co-founders Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain expressed their satisfaction with the successful auctions, noting the presence of Indian tennis icons as a positive omen for the season. The league kicks off from December 3-8, 2024, at the Cricket Club of India in association with AITA and MSLTA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

