VfL Wolfsburg and Hammarby Triumph in Women's Champions League Drama
VfL Wolfsburg secured their spot in the Women's Champions League group stage with a 5-0 victory over Fiorentina, following a 12-0 aggregate win. Hammarby advanced by beating Benfica with a stoppage-time goal from Cathinka Tandberg, while Valerenga and Galatasaray also progressed to the next stage.
In a display of sheer dominance, Germany's VfL Wolfsburg crushed Italy's Fiorentina 5-0 on Wednesday, securing their place in the Women's Champions League group stage. The two-time champions showcased exceptional attacking prowess, highlighted by Dutch striker Fenna Kalma's early goal, culminating in a staggering 12-0 aggregate triumph.
Meanwhile, Swedish club Hammarby stunned Portugal's Benfica with a stoppage-time goal from Cathinka Tandberg, overturning a first-leg deficit to win 3-2 on aggregate. Julie Blakstad had initially given Hammarby the lead, setting the stage for the dramatic finish.
The night also saw success for Norway's Valerenga and Turkey's Galatasaray. Valerenga defeated Anderlecht 3-0, advancing with a 5-1 aggregate score. Galatasaray edged past Sparta Prague in extra time with a 2-1 win, securing a 4-3 aggregate victory.
