Liverpool and Arsenal Dominate in League Cup Thrashings

Liverpool and Arsenal recorded emphatic wins in their League Cup matches. Liverpool trounced West Ham 5-1 with standout performances from Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo. Arsenal similarly defeated Bolton 5-1, with young talent Ethan Nwaneri scoring twice. These victories reflect strong performances from both teams' new managers.

Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo scored two goals each as holders Liverpool crushed West Ham United 5-1 at Anfield on Wednesday, advancing into the fourth round of the League Cup with another solid performance under new manager Arne Slot.

Mohamed Salah also found the net for Liverpool, who came from behind amid some nervy moments before securing a comfortable victory. "I feel like we had control for most parts of the game," said Slot. "We had a large part of ball possession, particularly in the first half."

In another Cup tie, Arsenal crushed third-tier Bolton Wanderers 5-1. West Ham lost a player to a red card when Edson Alvarez received a second yellow in the 76th minute. Jota equalized four minutes after West Ham's goal, and he scored again in the 49th minute. Salah made it 3-1 in the 74th minute, and Gakpo sealed the win with two late strikes. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saw his team sweep Bolton, with young Ethan Nwaneri scoring twice and Raheem Sterling netting his debut goal for the club.

