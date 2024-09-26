Sports News Highlights: Injury Updates, Playoff Clinches, and Record Valuations

In a significant update, New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes has been placed on the injured list with an elbow flexor strain, affecting a crucial game against the Baltimore Orioles. The setback comes after Cortes' commendable recent performances.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot in dramatic fashion by turning a triple play to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

In business news, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) hit a record average valuation of $104 million, with Angel City FC leading the charge at $250 million. This remarkable growth highlights the expanding market and increasing investment in women's sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)