All Blacks' Final Showdown: Beauden Barrett Replaces Damian McKenzie

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has made a significant change by swapping flyhalf Damian McKenzie with Beauden Barrett ahead of New Zealand's final test in the Rugby Championship against Australia in Wellington on Saturday. This critical match also marks Sam Cane's 100th test, making him the 13th All Black to reach this milestone.

Barrett will join forces with scrumhalf TJ Perenara in a seasoned halfback duo, continuing a partnership that began in Super Rugby. McKenzie and Cortez Ratima have been relegated to the bench. McKenzie has started all eight tests under Robertson's first season but may have been penalized due to the All Blacks' recent struggles in closing out games.

New Zealand narrowly clinched last week's test against Australia, winning by three points. With Barrett back, Will Jordan maintains his fullback position, while Anton Lienert-Brown replaces the injured Jordie Barrett at inside centre. The All Blacks, despite securing the Bledisloe Cup, cannot retain the Rugby Championship title this season after two losses in South Africa and an unexpected defeat by Argentina. Robertson remains optimistic, saying the team is eager for a complete performance.

