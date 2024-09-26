David Miller Reaches 500 T20 Matches with Explosive Innings in CPL

South African middle-order batsman David Miller etched his name in the annals of cricket history by playing his 500th T20 match on Wednesday, joining an elite group of six players to achieve this milestone. Miller reached this landmark during Barbados Royals' encounter against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Miller marked this significant achievement with a scintillating performance, scoring an unbeaten 71 off 34 deliveries, featuring eight boundaries and five sixes, at an astonishing strike rate of 208.82. Despite his valiant effort, Barbados Royals could only muster 172/9 in response to Guyana's formidable 219/8, bolstered by West Indies stars Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, who scored explosive half-centuries.

Throughout his illustrious T20 career, spanning 500 matches, Miller has accumulated 10,678 runs at an average of 34.89 with a strike rate surpassing 137. He has notched four centuries and 48 fifties, with a career-best score of 120*. Miller's prowess has been showcased across leagues worldwide, including CPL, SA20, IPL, MLC, PSL, and BBL. The list of players with the most T20 matches is led by Kieron Pollard (684), followed by Dwayne Bravo (582), Shoaib Malik (542), Sunil Narine (525), and Andre Russell (523).

In the ongoing 2024 CPL season, Miller has already racked up 152 runs in six matches, averaging 38.00 with a strike rate above 142, including a fifty. (ANI)

