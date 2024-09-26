Left Menu

Liam Lawson to Replace Daniel Ricciardo in Formula One's Remaining Season

Liam Lawson, a 22-year-old New Zealander, will replace Australian Daniel Ricciardo for the remaining six races of the Formula One season. Red Bull-owned RB team announced the change, highlighting Lawson’s prior experience as a reserve driver. Ricciardo shared his gratitude and reflections on social media.

26-09-2024
In a recent announcement, the Red Bull-owned RB team confirmed that New Zealander Liam Lawson will take over from Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo for the final six races of this year's Formula One season.

Lawson, who is 22 years old, has been serving as Red Bull's reserve driver since 2022. He previously stepped in for Ricciardo at five races last season while the eight-time grand prix winner was recovering from an injury.

Ricciardo expressed his thanks and shared his reflections on social media, emphasizing his love for the sport and the unforgettable journey it has provided. Team boss Laurent Mekies also praised Ricciardo's contributions and welcomed Lawson to his new role.

