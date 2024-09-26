Left Menu

Usha's Clash with IOA Executive Council Over CEO Appointment

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha had a heated confrontation with the Executive Council over Raghuram Iyer's appointment as CEO. The council opposed Iyer's ratification and called for the re-initiation of the hiring process. Usha warned that this could jeopardize India's bid for the 2036 Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:05 IST
Usha's Clash with IOA Executive Council Over CEO Appointment
PT Usha
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha found herself in a heated clash with the organization's Executive Council regarding the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as CEO.

The main agenda of the meeting was to ratify Iyer's appointment, but the council remained adamantly opposed, leading to a deadlock.

PT Usha warned that this ongoing feud could jeopardize India's ambitions to bid for the 2036 Olympics, emphasizing her commitment to resolving the issue and asserting her refusal to back down.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024