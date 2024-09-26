Usha's Clash with IOA Executive Council Over CEO Appointment
Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha had a heated confrontation with the Executive Council over Raghuram Iyer's appointment as CEO. The council opposed Iyer's ratification and called for the re-initiation of the hiring process. Usha warned that this could jeopardize India's bid for the 2036 Olympics.
New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:05 IST
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha found herself in a heated clash with the organization's Executive Council regarding the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as CEO.
The main agenda of the meeting was to ratify Iyer's appointment, but the council remained adamantly opposed, leading to a deadlock.
PT Usha warned that this ongoing feud could jeopardize India's ambitions to bid for the 2036 Olympics, emphasizing her commitment to resolving the issue and asserting her refusal to back down.
