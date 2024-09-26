Usha's Clash with IOA Executive Council Over CEO Appointment

On Thursday, Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha found herself in a heated clash with the organization's Executive Council regarding the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as CEO.

The main agenda of the meeting was to ratify Iyer's appointment, but the council remained adamantly opposed, leading to a deadlock.

PT Usha warned that this ongoing feud could jeopardize India's ambitions to bid for the 2036 Olympics, emphasizing her commitment to resolving the issue and asserting her refusal to back down.

