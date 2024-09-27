Arsenal, Juventus, and Roma Triumph in Women's Champions League Group Stage Qualifiers
Arsenal and Juventus secured their spots in the women's Champions League group stage with dominant aggregate victories over Haecken and PSG, respectively. AS Roma and Manchester City also booked their places with thumping wins over Servette and Paris FC. A draw will determine the groupings of the 16 qualifiers.
Arsenal crushed Sweden's Haecken 4-0 at home to secure a 4-1 aggregate victory and Italy's Juventus notched a 5-2 aggregate win over French club Paris St Germain on Thursday as both teams qualified for the women's Champions League group stage.
Lia Waelti put Arsenal ahead midway through the first half, with Mariona Caldentey adding a second before the break. Beth Mead and Frida Maanum continued the onslaught in the second half to see the English side through.
Juventus opened the scoring in the second minute, adding to their two-goal advantage from the first leg. Though PSG equalized from the penalty spot, Barbara Bonansea's goal secured Juventus' progression. AS Roma and Manchester City also booked their spots with dominant wins. The group stage draw will take place on Friday at 1100 GMT.
