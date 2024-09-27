Arsenal, Juventus, and Roma Triumph in Women's Champions League Group Stage Qualifiers

Arsenal crushed Sweden's Haecken 4-0 at home to secure a 4-1 aggregate victory and Italy's Juventus notched a 5-2 aggregate win over French club Paris St Germain on Thursday as both teams qualified for the women's Champions League group stage.

Lia Waelti put Arsenal ahead midway through the first half, with Mariona Caldentey adding a second before the break. Beth Mead and Frida Maanum continued the onslaught in the second half to see the English side through.

Juventus opened the scoring in the second minute, adding to their two-goal advantage from the first leg. Though PSG equalized from the penalty spot, Barbara Bonansea's goal secured Juventus' progression. AS Roma and Manchester City also booked their spots with dominant wins. The group stage draw will take place on Friday at 1100 GMT.

(With inputs from agencies.)