Rohit Sharma's Winning Toss: India Aims for Series Sweep Against Bangladesh

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field in the second test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Friday, aiming for a 2-0 series sweep. The match's start was delayed due to a wet outfield following overnight rain.

'The pitch seems a bit soft, so we have to make early inroads and we want our three seamers to make use of it,' Sharma said at the toss. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto mentioned that he would have chosen to bat first.

Bangladesh has replaced pace duo Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed with Khaled Ahmed and leg-spinner Taijul Islam. Teams: India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed.

