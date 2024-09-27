Akash Deep Strikes as Bangladesh Battles Back in Overcast Conditions
Pacer Akash Deep made an immediate impact in overcast conditions by dismissing both Bangladesh openers early on Friday. Nevertheless, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto spearheaded a fightback, leading his team to 74 for two at lunch on the opening day of the second Test, which experienced a delayed start due to a wet outfield.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first, leveraging favorable pace-friendly conditions and keeping all three pacers in the playing XI. Deep (2/14) was exceptional, consistently delivering length balls that moved away, limiting the batters to a defensive approach.
Shanto (28*), batting with measured aggression, ensured Bangladesh stayed on course, alongside Mominul Haque (17) at the break. Despite the initial challenges posed by the Indian pacers, the crawly start and a couple of hard-fought boundaries kept the visitors in the game. The session ended under covers as a light drizzle commenced right at lunch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
