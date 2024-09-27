Left Menu

Akash Deep Strikes as Bangladesh Battles Back in Overcast Conditions

Updated: 27-09-2024 12:53 IST
Pacer Akash Deep made an immediate impact in overcast conditions by dismissing both Bangladesh openers early on Friday. Nevertheless, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto spearheaded a fightback, leading his team to 74 for two at lunch on the opening day of the second Test, which experienced a delayed start due to a wet outfield.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first, leveraging favorable pace-friendly conditions and keeping all three pacers in the playing XI. Deep (2/14) was exceptional, consistently delivering length balls that moved away, limiting the batters to a defensive approach.

Shanto (28*), batting with measured aggression, ensured Bangladesh stayed on course, alongside Mominul Haque (17) at the break. Despite the initial challenges posed by the Indian pacers, the crawly start and a couple of hard-fought boundaries kept the visitors in the game. The session ended under covers as a light drizzle commenced right at lunch.

