Bangladesh Cricket Fan Assaulted During Match in Kanpur
A Bangladesh cricket fan, Tiger Robby, was hospitalized after being beaten during the second Test against India in Kanpur. The fan, taken to Regency Hospital, appeared in pain. The match, halted due to bad light, saw Bangladesh at 107/3 with Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten.
A Bangladesh cricket fan, known as Tiger Robby, was hospitalized at Regency Hospital in Kanpur following an alleged assault during the ongoing second Test match against India at Green Park Stadium.
The incident occurred during the match, and Robby was seen in pain as he was transported on a stretcher. The match was paused due to inadequate lighting conditions. Bangladesh's score stood at 107/3, with Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim remaining unbeaten with scores of 40 and 6, respectively. Further details are awaited.
India and Bangladesh are currently competing in the final Test of the series. (ANI)
