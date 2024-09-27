Bangladesh Cricket Fan Assaulted During Match in Kanpur

A Bangladesh cricket fan, known as Tiger Robby, was hospitalized at Regency Hospital in Kanpur following an alleged assault during the ongoing second Test match against India at Green Park Stadium.

The incident occurred during the match, and Robby was seen in pain as he was transported on a stretcher. The match was paused due to inadequate lighting conditions. Bangladesh's score stood at 107/3, with Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim remaining unbeaten with scores of 40 and 6, respectively. Further details are awaited.

India and Bangladesh are currently competing in the final Test of the series. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)