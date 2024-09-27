Reliance Foundation Athletes Ready for 4th Indian Open U-23 Athletics Competition

Left Menu

Sixteen athletes from Reliance Foundation will participate in the 4th Indian Open U-23 Athletics Competition in Patna from 28th to 30th September. Notable competitors include Moumita Mondal, 100m hurdles and long jump athlete, and national record holder Manikanta Hoblidhar in the 100m sprint.

Athletes participating in Indian Open U-23 athletics competition (Photo: Reliance Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
The 4th Indian Open U-23 Athletics Competition will feature 16 athletes from Reliance Foundation in Patna from September 28th to 30th.

Moumita Mondal, lauded as the 'Best Female Athlete' in the previous edition, aims for top positions in the 100m hurdles and long jump. Having secured a silver in heptathlon at the National Open Athletics Championships, she is in peak form.

James Hillier, Athletics Director at Reliance Foundation, expressed excitement about the young talents. Animesh Kujur, competing in the 200m, seeks to break the national record of 20.52s held by Amlan Borgohain. Jashbir Nayak aims to elevate his silver decathlon medal from last year to gold.

The event's 100m sprint will spotlight a contest between national record holder Manikanta Hoblidhar and emerging star Animesh Kujur. Laxmipriya Kisan will compete following her success in U-20 Nationals and SAAF Junior Championships. Bhartpreet Singh returns in discus throw post-injury, while Tanya Chaudhary, a top performer this year, vies for the women's hammer throw title after earlier successes.

Additional RF athletes include Rathish P (110m hurdles), Rohan Kamble (400m hurdles), Reyan Basha and Abhisek Dalabehera (100m), Sukhi Baskey (100m), Isha Negi (heptathlon), Dayanidhi Munda (800m, 1500m), Susmita Tigga (3000m steeplechase), and Nikhil Kumar Das (high jump). (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

