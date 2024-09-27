Teenage Weightlifter Maibam Martina Devi Breaks Multiple National Records
Eighteen-year-old Indian weightlifter Maibam Martina Devi shattered several national records in the women's +87kg category at the junior world championships. Though she didn't secure a podium finish, Devi surpassed previous records in both senior and junior categories for clean and jerk, snatch, and total lift.
Eighteen-year-old weightlifter Maibam Martina Devi made headlines at the junior world championships by breaking multiple national records in the women's +87kg category.
The Manipur native lifted 101kg in snatch, surpassing her own junior national record of 95kg and falling just 3kg short of the senior national record.
Devi also lifted 136kg in clean and jerk, improving the previous senior national record by 8kg, and finished with a total lift of 237kg, which was 6kg more than the earlier senior national record.
