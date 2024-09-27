Left Menu

Teenage Weightlifter Maibam Martina Devi Breaks Multiple National Records

Eighteen-year-old Indian weightlifter Maibam Martina Devi shattered several national records in the women's +87kg category at the junior world championships. Though she didn't secure a podium finish, Devi surpassed previous records in both senior and junior categories for clean and jerk, snatch, and total lift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leon | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:08 IST
Teenage Weightlifter Maibam Martina Devi Breaks Multiple National Records
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Eighteen-year-old weightlifter Maibam Martina Devi made headlines at the junior world championships by breaking multiple national records in the women's +87kg category.

The Manipur native lifted 101kg in snatch, surpassing her own junior national record of 95kg and falling just 3kg short of the senior national record.

Devi also lifted 136kg in clean and jerk, improving the previous senior national record by 8kg, and finished with a total lift of 237kg, which was 6kg more than the earlier senior national record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024