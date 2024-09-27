Left Menu

FC Goa Triumphs in Thrilling 3-2 Victory Against East Bengal FC; Borja Herrera Shines with Hat-Trick

FC Goa secured their first win of the ISL 2024-25 season with a 3-2 victory over East Bengal FC. Borja Herrera's hat-trick highlighted the win, moving FC Goa to fifth in the standings. Despite late pressure, Goa held on for all three points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:38 IST
Borja Herrera. (Picture: X/@FCGoaOfficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FC Goa secured their inaugural win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season with a thrilling 3-2 away victory over East Bengal FC on Friday. The Gaurs climbed to fifth in the standings with four points from three matches.

Head Coach Manolo Marquez made three changes to the lineup that drew with Mohammedan SC. Aakash Sangwan, Rowllin Borges, and Carl McHugh replaced Jay Gupta, Ayush Chhetri, and the injured Armando Sadiku respectively. FC Goa struck early, with Borja Herrera converting Dejan Drazic's cross in the 13th minute.

Herrera doubled his tally seven minutes later, netting FC Goa's 350th ISL goal with an assist from Boris Singh. East Bengal responded with a penalty from Madih Talal in the 29th minute. Borja completed his hat-trick in the 71st minute, but Goa faced pressure as Carl McHugh saw red and David Lalhlansanga scored for East Bengal late on. Despite this, Goa secured the win.

FC Goa will host NorthEast United FC next at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

