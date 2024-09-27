Left Menu

Manoj Tiwary Lauds Rishabh Pant's Unique Captaincy Style Amid His Stellar Comeback

Former cricketer Manoj Tiwary praises Rishabh Pant's captaincy and performance during the T20 World Cup 2024. Pant returned to cricket after a significant break due to a car accident, and played impressive innings in both IPL 2024 and the Bangladesh Test series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:28 IST
Manoj Tiwary Lauds Rishabh Pant's Unique Captaincy Style Amid His Stellar Comeback
Rishabh Pant (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has lauded Rishabh Pant's captaincy, highlighting his distinct approach to leadership. Pant rejoined the Indian cricket team during the T20 World Cup 2024, where he contributed significantly by scoring 171 runs across eight matches with a strike rate of 127.61.

In a standout performance, Pant scored a 109-run knock from 128 balls at a strike rate of 85.16 during the second inning, including 13 fours and 4 sixes, before being dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 56th over. Despite his unique captaincy style, Tiwary suggested that Shubman Gill has higher chances of becoming the next captain of the national side.

Gill's multiple appointments as captain in recent series indicate BCCI's support for him. Tiwary noted Pant's remarkable comeback in Indian Premier League 2024, where he scored 446 runs in 13 matches after 14 months of recovery from a car accident. Pant also marked his return to Test cricket in a series against Bangladesh, where he played another 109-run innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024