Manoj Tiwary Lauds Rishabh Pant's Unique Captaincy Style Amid His Stellar Comeback

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has lauded Rishabh Pant's captaincy, highlighting his distinct approach to leadership. Pant rejoined the Indian cricket team during the T20 World Cup 2024, where he contributed significantly by scoring 171 runs across eight matches with a strike rate of 127.61.

In a standout performance, Pant scored a 109-run knock from 128 balls at a strike rate of 85.16 during the second inning, including 13 fours and 4 sixes, before being dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 56th over. Despite his unique captaincy style, Tiwary suggested that Shubman Gill has higher chances of becoming the next captain of the national side.

Gill's multiple appointments as captain in recent series indicate BCCI's support for him. Tiwary noted Pant's remarkable comeback in Indian Premier League 2024, where he scored 446 runs in 13 matches after 14 months of recovery from a car accident. Pant also marked his return to Test cricket in a series against Bangladesh, where he played another 109-run innings.

