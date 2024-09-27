Left Menu

Christine Sinclair to Retire from Professional Soccer After Illustrious Career

Canada's Christine Sinclair, the top international goal scorer among both women and men, announced her retirement from professional soccer at the end of the 2024 NWSL season. Sinclair, who retired from the Canadian team last December, has had a storied career with the Portland Thorns, achieving numerous records and accolades.

Christine Sinclair

Canada's Christine Sinclair, the world's top international goal scorer among both women and men, announced on Friday her retirement from professional soccer at the conclusion of the 2024 NWSL season this November.

Sinclair, who boasts a record of 190 international goals, retired from the Canadian national team last December. She is currently in her 12th season with the Portland Thorns, a team that is in a playoff spot and wraps up its regular season on November 1.

The club plans to celebrate Sinclair, who has been instrumental in their successes, during the regular season finale. Sinclair, the Thorns' all-time leading scorer with 64 regular-season goals, also holds numerous other club records and is the only player to have been with the team throughout its history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

