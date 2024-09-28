Left Menu

England Dominates Australia in Epic ODI Battle at Lord's

England obliterated Australia by 186 runs in a rain-shortened ODI match at Lord's. Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone's explosive batting set the stage before Matthew Potts' four wickets sealed the win, tying the series at 2-2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 01:22 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 01:22 IST
England delivered a resounding thrashing to Australia, winning by 186 runs in a rain-shortened One Day International (ODI) at Lord's. Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone spearheaded the attack, dismantling the visitors' bowling lineup before Matthew Potts' four-wicket haul devastated Australia, who were bowled out for 126, tying the series at 2-2 on Friday.

Captain Harry Brook led the charge with a stunning 87, and Livingstone compounded Australia's woes with a blistering 62 off just 27 balls, propelling England to an imposing 312-5 from their 39 overs. Australia's hopes, bolstered by their recent string of 14 consecutive ODI wins, quickly faded under the floodlights as they crumbled after Travis Head's dismissal at 34, faltering to 96-6 by the 16th over.

Adil Rashid ended Australia's plight in the 25th over after Potts captured a career-best 4-38. Despite holding a 2-0 lead earlier in the series, Australia now faces a decisive finale on Sunday in Bristol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

