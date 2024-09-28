Left Menu

Restructuring Andretti Global: Towriss Takes Control, Andretti Shifts to Advisory Role

Michael Andretti has restructured Andretti Global, granting co-owner Dan Towriss control of the organization, while Andretti transitions to a strategic advisor role. Towriss's ownership has accelerated the team's expansion and efforts to join Formula 1. The reorganization reflects a fundamental shift in the management and operational approach of the team.

  • Country:
  • United States

Michael Andretti, the renowned IndyCar team leader, has announced a significant restructuring of Andretti Global. Co-owner Dan Towriss will now control the organization, while Andretti assumes a strategic advisor role. This change marks a pivotal moment since Andretti confirmed in early 2023 that he had sold part of the company to Towriss, who has been instrumental in the team's rapid expansion and Formula 1 aspirations.

Towriss, owner of Gainbridge and Group 1001, has major sponsorship ties within the motorsports industry. His investment has rejuvenated Andretti Global, enabling it to field successful teams and pursue ambitious projects. The team, under Towriss' financial guidance and Andretti's strategic insight, continues to evolve.

This transition highlights the dynamic nature of leadership and collaboration within Andretti Global. As Andretti Global provides updates on its plans, the motorsport community eagerly awaits the impact of these changes, especially in light of the ongoing efforts to secure a spot in Formula 1 and other controversies shaking the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

