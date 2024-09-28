Adam Zampa Becomes Australia's Eighth-Highest ODI Wicket-Taker

Spinner Adam Zampa ascended to become Australia's eighth-highest wicket-taker in One Day Internationals, surpassing former pacer Nathan Bracken on Saturday. This milestone was achieved during the fourth ODI against England at Lord's.

Zampa's bowling was a rare bright spot for Australia, as he clinched two crucial wickets for 66 runs in his eight-over spell, boasting an economy rate of 8.25. His victims included half-centurions Ben Duckett and Harry Brook. Zampa's career tally now stands at 175 wickets in 102 ODIs, with an average of 27.99 and best figures of 5/35. His record includes 11 four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul.

In comparison, Nathan Bracken, who played from 2001 to 2009, took 174 wickets in 116 ODIs at an average of 24.36, with best figures of 5/47. Pace legends Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee are tied as the leading wicket-takers for Australia in ODIs, each with 380 wickets.

During the match, Australia won the toss and chose to field. England's top order made an impressive start with a solid 48-run opening stand from Phil Salt and Ben Duckett. Despite a brief stumble, skipper Harry Brook forged valuable partnerships, scoring 87 runs. Liam Livingstone added fireworks with a quickfire 62*, leading England to 312/5 in 39 overs. Zampa was the standout bowler for Australia.

Australia's chase faltered despite a promising 68-run opening stand from Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. The team collapsed to 126 all out in 24.4 overs due to stellar bowling by Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse. England clinched a decisive 186-run victory, leveling the series 2-2 with Brook earning the 'Player of the Match' accolade.

(With inputs from agencies.)