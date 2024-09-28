Left Menu

New Zealand Ends Six-Year Wellington Drought with Commanding Win Over Wallabies

Winger Caleb Clarke and the All Blacks brought an end to their six-year victory drought in Wellington, defeating the Wallabies 33-13. Clarke scored two tries, leading New Zealand to secure their third win in the Rugby Championship. Despite a strong start, the Wallabies could only muster one try and two penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:57 IST
New Zealand Ends Six-Year Wellington Drought with Commanding Win Over Wallabies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Winger Caleb Clarke led New Zealand to a commanding 33-13 victory over the Wallabies, snapping a six-year winless streak in Wellington. Clarke's two tries were instrumental as the All Blacks secured their third win in the Rugby Championship.

The match began with strong performances from both sides but the All Blacks back three, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan, and Clarke, all managed to score in the first half. Prop Tamaiti Williams added another try in the second half before Clarke's second try solidified the win.

The Wallabies started with intensity, hammering the All Blacks from the kickoff and achieving an early try by flanker Fraser McReight. Despite their best efforts, including two penalties from Noah Lolesio, Australia's campaign ended with only one win from six matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024