New Zealand Ends Six-Year Wellington Drought with Commanding Win Over Wallabies
Winger Caleb Clarke and the All Blacks brought an end to their six-year victory drought in Wellington, defeating the Wallabies 33-13. Clarke scored two tries, leading New Zealand to secure their third win in the Rugby Championship. Despite a strong start, the Wallabies could only muster one try and two penalties.
Winger Caleb Clarke led New Zealand to a commanding 33-13 victory over the Wallabies, snapping a six-year winless streak in Wellington. Clarke's two tries were instrumental as the All Blacks secured their third win in the Rugby Championship.
The match began with strong performances from both sides but the All Blacks back three, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan, and Clarke, all managed to score in the first half. Prop Tamaiti Williams added another try in the second half before Clarke's second try solidified the win.
The Wallabies started with intensity, hammering the All Blacks from the kickoff and achieving an early try by flanker Fraser McReight. Despite their best efforts, including two penalties from Noah Lolesio, Australia's campaign ended with only one win from six matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)