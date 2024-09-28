Gulveer Singh Sets New National Record in 5000m Event
Gulveer Singh broke his own national record, clocking 13:11.82 seconds to win gold in the 5000m at the World Athletics Continental Tour in Niigata, Japan. This marks yet another milestone for Singh, who also set records in the 10000m this year.
Gulveer Singh has once again proven his athletic prowess by setting a new national record in the men's 5000m event. Competing in the Yogibo Athletics Challenge Cup at the World Athletics Continental Tour in Niigata, Japan, Singh clocked an impressive 13:11.82 seconds to clinch gold.
Singh's remarkable performance surpasses his previous national record of 13:18.92 seconds, which he established earlier this year at the Portland Track Festival. The 26-year-old has been in stellar form, previously breaking Avinash Sable's record of 13:19.30 seconds set at the Sound Running On Track Fest in Los Angeles in 2023.
Singh also demonstrated his endurance earlier this March by setting a new national record in the men's 10000m event during the Ten Track meet in California, finishing with a time of 27:41.81 seconds. This achievement shattered the long-standing record of 28:02.89 seconds set by Surender Singh in 2008. His continuous breaking of records signifies a brilliant career trajectory in Indian athletics.
