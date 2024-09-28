Gulveer Singh Sets New National Record in 5000m Event

Gulveer Singh has once again proven his athletic prowess by setting a new national record in the men's 5000m event. Competing in the Yogibo Athletics Challenge Cup at the World Athletics Continental Tour in Niigata, Japan, Singh clocked an impressive 13:11.82 seconds to clinch gold.

Singh's remarkable performance surpasses his previous national record of 13:18.92 seconds, which he established earlier this year at the Portland Track Festival. The 26-year-old has been in stellar form, previously breaking Avinash Sable's record of 13:19.30 seconds set at the Sound Running On Track Fest in Los Angeles in 2023.

Singh also demonstrated his endurance earlier this March by setting a new national record in the men's 10000m event during the Ten Track meet in California, finishing with a time of 27:41.81 seconds. This achievement shattered the long-standing record of 28:02.89 seconds set by Surender Singh in 2008. His continuous breaking of records signifies a brilliant career trajectory in Indian athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)