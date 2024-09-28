Left Menu

Odisha FC Triumphs Over Jamshedpur FC in Thrilling Indian Super League Match

Odisha FC defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in an Indian Super League match thanks to goals from Diego Mauricio and Mourtada Fall. Despite Fall's own goal, the win was sealed before halftime. Jamshedpur FC had promising moments but failed to capitalize. Odisha FC's strong defense maintained their lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:25 IST
Odisha FC Triumphs Over Jamshedpur FC in Thrilling Indian Super League Match
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling Indian Super League match, Odisha FC emerged victorious over Jamshedpur FC with a 2-1 scoreline on Saturday. Diego Mauricio and Mourtada Fall's goals propelled Odisha FC to the win.

Despite Fall's own goal, the visitors failed to capitalize on key opportunities, securing only a consolation prize. Jamshedpur FC started strong, nearly scoring in the fifth minute, but were thwarted by Odisha FC's resilient defense, epitomized by goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

Odisha FC's breakthrough came in the 20th minute when Mauricio scored from a clever setup by Hugo Boumous. Fall further pushed the score in the 42nd minute. Jamshedpur FC's efforts in the second half, including a misdirected header by Fall, were not enough to turn the tide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024