Gillespie's Determination to Revamp Pakistan's Test Squad: A Story of Second Chances

Pakistan's red-ball head coach, Jason Gillespie, is determined to give players a chance to secure their places in the Test team, but warns that he won't wait indefinitely for better performances.

“If performances are not at the required level over a prolonged period, we may consider making changes,” Gillespie told the Pakistan Cricket Board's podcast on Saturday.

For next month's first test against England, Pakistan has retained most of the squad that was beaten 2-0 at home by Bangladesh. Left-arm spinner Noman Ali has been included as a second specialist spinner alongside leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

“What I'm learning is that the players understand my philosophy regarding selection,” Gillespie said. “We want to back and support players.” Pakistan enters the three-test series against England following six losses in their last 10 home tests, with the other four matches ending in draws. Their recent poor home form includes a 3-0 whitewash by England in 2022, including a defeat at Multan, where the first back-to-back test match series will begin on October 7.

Gillespie's tenure started on a shaky note when underdogs Bangladesh defeated Pakistan in two test matches at Rawalpindi, which will also host the third and final test against England starting on October 24. Pakistan's batting lineup has struggled recently, with star batter Babar Azam reaching a high score of just 41 in his last 16 test innings. Despite losing five straight test matches as skipper, Shan Masood has been retained as captain for the upcoming test against England.

“A lot of people are writing us off against England, and that's OK, that's fine,” said Gillespie. “It will only motivate our boys more. We'll go out and do our jobs as best we can, and hopefully, the results will take care of themselves.” Gillespie acknowledges England's dynamic 'Bazball' approach but emphasizes that Pakistan will play its own way, aiming for consistency and discipline to strike at critical moments.

Bangladesh capitalized on Pakistan's poor form, completing a 2-0 series rout. Gillespie wants to ensure that Pakistan maintains any gained advantage and doesn't allow opposition teams to claw back into matches. Kamran Ghulam, a notable domestic run-scorer, wasn't picked for the test, and fast bowler Mohammad Ali was dropped.

“Look, all players are disappointed when they miss out. I'd be surprised if they weren't,” Gillespie remarked. “I'm relatively new to this role and have only been involved in two test matches so far. That's not a big enough sample size to make long-term decisions on players. I'd rather show my support and backing for them at this stage.”

