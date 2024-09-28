Elias Saad Leads St. Pauli to Historic Bundesliga Victory
Elias Saad scored twice and assisted in another goal, leading St. Pauli to a historic 3-0 Bundesliga win over Freiburg—their first in 13 years. Saad opened the scoring, assisted another goal, and sealed the victory with an impressive solo effort in the 73rd minute.
Elias Saad scored twice and set up another goal as Hamburg-based cult club St. Pauli claimed its first Bundesliga win in 13 years by beating Freiburg 3-0 on Saturday.
Saad opened the scoring early, assisted the next goal, and secured the win with a spectacular solo run past four Freiburg players on a counterattack in the 73rd minute. This came shortly after Freiburg had a goal disallowed by VAR for offside.
St. Pauli, known for its left-wing supporters and pirate-themed emblem, earned promotion as the second-division champion last season, marking its return to the top flight for the first time since 2011.
