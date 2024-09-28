Elias Saad Leads St. Pauli to Historic Bundesliga Victory

Elias Saad scored twice and set up another goal as Hamburg-based cult club St. Pauli claimed its first Bundesliga win in 13 years by beating Freiburg 3-0 on Saturday.

Saad opened the scoring early, assisted the next goal, and secured the win with a spectacular solo run past four Freiburg players on a counterattack in the 73rd minute. This came shortly after Freiburg had a goal disallowed by VAR for offside.

St. Pauli, known for its left-wing supporters and pirate-themed emblem, earned promotion as the second-division champion last season, marking its return to the top flight for the first time since 2011.

