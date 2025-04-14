Meet the New Generation17 Changemakers Advancing the Global Goals in 2025

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with Samsung Electronics, has officially announced the latest cohort of young changemakers joining Generation17, a global initiative that empowers extraordinary youth leaders dedicated to accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also known as the Global Goals. These five newly selected Young Leaders were chosen from an international pool of outstanding applicants and are bringing groundbreaking, grassroots solutions to some of the world’s most urgent challenges.

Championing Youth Leadership for Global Change

The 2025 Generation17 Young Leaders represent a new wave of youth-led innovation, passion, and commitment to building a sustainable, equitable future for all. Their work spans climate action, ocean and marine conservation, gender equality, education, and menstrual health issues central to the Global Goals. This cohort not only reflects a diversity of regions and identities but also demonstrates the unique power of local action in driving global impact.

Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator, applauded the new leaders, stating:

“I congratulate this new cohort of young leaders into Generation17. They exemplify an extraordinary drive and leadership that is transforming their communities, and now their voices will help set the global development agenda. Our long-standing partnership with Samsung empowers youth to advance solutions that address climate and human rights challenges and to inspire a new generation to work for a more sustainable and just future.”

Introducing the 2025 Generation17 Young Leaders

Each of the new Generation17 members brings a unique perspective and powerful initiative aimed at solving systemic challenges:

Brigitta Gunawan (Indonesia) – Founder of 30x30 Indonesia and Diverseas , Brigitta is a dynamic ocean and climate advocate. She works to protect marine biodiversity and promote environmental education among Indonesian youth and coastal communities, championing the global 30x30 goal to protect 30% of oceans by 2030.

José Francisco Ochoa (Ecuador) – A marine biologist and co-founder of Academia del Océano , José is harnessing the power of digital learning to spread ocean literacy throughout Spanish-speaking countries, bridging gaps in environmental education and fostering a generation of ocean stewards.

Renata Koch Alvarenga (Brazil) – Founder of EmpoderaClima , Renata centers her activism on climate justice through a feminist lens. Her work raises awareness about how climate change disproportionately affects women and girls in the Global South, advocating for gender-inclusive climate policies.

Rahaf Abu Mayyaleh (Jordan) – A social innovator and founder of IBTKRGO , Rahaf uses recyclable and e-waste materials to create eco-friendly educational kits. Her initiative is redefining hands-on learning while promoting environmental sustainability and tech access for marginalized youth.

Soumya Dabriwal (India) – Co-founder of Project Baala, Soumya tackles menstrual health and hygiene stigma by providing affordable, reusable sanitary products and comprehensive menstrual education. Her project has already impacted over 2.5 million people across South Asia and Africa.

These remarkable individuals now join a thriving network of over 20 Generation17 leaders from more than 17 countries, united in their pursuit of the SDGs. They will serve as youth ambassadors for global development, using their stories, platforms, and solutions to inspire action and innovation.

Global Platforms and Lifelong Impact

The new cohort will officially kick off their Generation17 journey in New York City during the 2025 ECOSOC Youth Forum, participating in an in-person onboarding with UNDP and Samsung leadership. Over their two-year commitment, these Young Leaders will represent youth perspectives at major events like the UN General Assembly, the UN Climate Change Conference (COP), and the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

Generation17 provides its leaders with a powerful blend of mentorship, visibility, and cutting-edge technology, including access to Samsung Galaxy devices and tools designed to amplify their work. By spotlighting their efforts on international stages, the initiative boosts awareness, funding, and collaboration for critical youth-led projects.

A Unique Partnership for a Better World

The Generation17 initiative began in 2020 as an extension of the Samsung and UNDP collaboration, launched in 2019 through the Samsung Global Goals App. This app, pre-installed on Samsung Galaxy devices, educates users about the 17 Global Goals and allows them to contribute through micro-donations and active engagement. With nearly 300 million downloads and over $20 million raised, the app has become a global force for sustainable action.

Samsung’s Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Sustainability Center, Won Joo Choi, emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating:

“At Samsung, we believe technology can empower individuals to build a better world. Generation17 exemplifies this by supporting young leaders whose courage and creativity are reshaping the future. We are proud to stand with these changemakers and amplify their incredible impact.”

Looking Ahead: Youth at the Heart of 2030

As the world approaches the critical 2030 deadline to achieve the SDGs, Generation17 continues to elevate youth as key agents of change. The initiative highlights how passion, innovation, and digital tools can accelerate sustainable development—especially when young leaders are given the support and visibility they deserve.

With this new cohort, Generation17 reaffirms its belief that young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow—they are the changemakers of today.

For more information on Generation17 and the new Young Leaders, visit https://www.samsung.com/global/galaxy/apps/samsung-global-goals or https://www.undp.org.