South Africa Dominates Argentina to Clinch 2024 Rugby Championship

South Africa secured the 2024 Rugby Championship with a dominant 48-7 win over Argentina. Aphelele Fassi and Pieter-Steph du Toit scored two tries each, while Cheslin Kolbe, Malcolm Marx, and Jesse Kriel also contributed. Argentina struggled with discipline, receiving multiple yellow and red cards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nelspruit | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:38 IST
South Africa Dominates Argentina to Clinch 2024 Rugby Championship
  • South Africa

Fullback Aphelele Fassi and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit each scored two tries as South Africa secured the 2024 Rugby Championship with a commanding 48-7 victory over Argentina at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday. The hosts dominated the scrum and dazzled with inventive backline play, overwhelming their opponents.

Argentina managed just one try from flyhalf Tomas Albornoz and faced significant discipline issues. Yellow cards for wing Mateo Carreras and fullback Santiago Carreras, along with a 20-minute red card for flanker Pablo Matera, further hampered their efforts as they struggled under pressure.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, lock Eben Etzebeth became the most capped Springbok with his 128th appearance, surpassing Victor Matfield. The world champions concluded the championship with 24 points, well ahead of New Zealand's 16.

