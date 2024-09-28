Rain Hampers Kanpur Test, Bangladesh's Chances of Victory Dim

The second day of the Kanpur Test was a washout due to rain, dampening Bangladesh's prospects against the formidable Indian team. A Bangladesh supporter, Simant, expressed his concerns about the team's chances, acknowledging India's strength and predicting a tough contest ahead.

Simant mentioned that a win for Bangladesh seems unlikely, but he hopes for a tied series. For India, winning this Test is crucial for their journey to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in the UK. Failure to do so would require the Indian team to secure much larger victories against New Zealand and Australia in the upcoming series.

With seven wins, two losses, and a draw in 10 matches, India currently leads the ICC World Test Championship standings. The first day of the Test was also rain-affected, with Bangladesh managing only 107/3 in 35 overs. Pacer Akash Deep made early inroads, while Ravichandran Ashwin broke a crucial partnership, leaving Bangladesh's score at a precarious 107/3 at the end of day one.

India opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Having secured a comprehensive 280-run victory in the first Test, India holds a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

