Upcoming Club World Cup 2024 to be Hosted at Iconic U.S. Stadiums

Next year's championship of the expanded Club World Cup is set to kick off on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the planned venue for the 2026 World Cup final.

FIFA announced that twelve stadiums will host the 32-team tournament, including five of the 11 U.S. venues for the 2026 World Cup. These include six NFL stadiums, four Major League Soccer homes, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California—site of the 1994 World Cup final—and Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The information was released by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park, whereas U.S. attention was on other sports events. FIFPRO has criticized FIFA for scheduling the tournament in a way that impinges on players' rest and recovery time. No broadcast agreements have been announced yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)