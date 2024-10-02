Mehdi Taremi's Debut Goal and Assist Lead Inter Milan to Victory Amid Geopolitical Tensions

In a remarkable twist of sports and geopolitics, Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi scored his debut goal for Inter Milan in a decisive 4-0 Champions League victory over Red Star Belgrade.

The match took place just hours after Iran launched a significant missile attack on Israel, heightening regional tensions. Despite these geopolitical strains, Taremi showcased his talent by scoring from the penalty spot and assisting two of his teammates' goals.

Speaking to Italian television, Taremi expressed his excitement and gratitude for the support of his teammates. The 32-year-old's contributions were pivotal, setting the stage for Inter's commanding win, while the broader conflict loomed in the background.

(With inputs from agencies.)