PGA Tour and LIV Golf Officials Collaborate at Dunhill Links Championship

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund backing rival LIV Golf, will play together at the Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland. Their involvement comes amidst ongoing negotiations to integrate LIV Golf into the PGA Tour. The tournament will feature professionals paired with amateurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-10-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 09:55 IST
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which financially backs LIV Golf, are set to participate in the Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland this week.

This event marks their second meeting within a month as they continue negotiating a potential partnership that aims to position PIF as a minority investor in PGA Tour Enterprises.

The Dunhill Links Championship pairs professionals with amateurs across three rounds at St. Andrews, Carnoustie, and Kingsbarns. Joining Monahan and Al-Rumayyan are several notable players, including Rory McIlroy, who will be playing with his father.

(With inputs from agencies.)

