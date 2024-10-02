PGA Tour and LIV Golf Officials Collaborate at Dunhill Links Championship

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which financially backs LIV Golf, are set to participate in the Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland this week.

This event marks their second meeting within a month as they continue negotiating a potential partnership that aims to position PIF as a minority investor in PGA Tour Enterprises.

The Dunhill Links Championship pairs professionals with amateurs across three rounds at St. Andrews, Carnoustie, and Kingsbarns. Joining Monahan and Al-Rumayyan are several notable players, including Rory McIlroy, who will be playing with his father.

(With inputs from agencies.)