Scandal on Ice: Nikolaj Soerensen's Suspension and the Sport Integrity Dilemma
Canadian ice dancer Nikolaj Soerensen has been suspended for six years over alleged sexual misconduct incidents from 2012. While the allegations remain unproven in court, Skate Canada is acting in compliance with the suspension. Soerensen, denying the claims, withdrew from a recent championship but later competed at the world championships.
