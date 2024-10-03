Scandal on Ice: Nikolaj Soerensen's Suspension and the Sport Integrity Dilemma

Canadian ice dancer Nikolaj Soerensen has been handed a six-year suspension by the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner over allegations of "sexual maltreatment." The charges, stemming from an alleged assault on an American figure skating coach in 2012, have not been proven in court.

In response to the ruling, the national governing body, Skate Canada, confirmed awareness and compliance with the decision. Soerensen, who is partnered with Laurence Fournier Beaudry, initially withdrew from the Canadian figure skating championships amid the allegations.

Despite denying the claims made against him, Soerensen continued to compete, securing a 10th place finish in the rhythm dance at the world championships in Montreal.

