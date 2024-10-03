Left Menu

Rugby Showdown: France vs. World Rugby Over Player Selections

France's rugby union has decided not to include some players from its national squad in the upcoming test series against New Zealand's All Blacks. This decision, due to an agreement with the domestic league, contradicts World Rugby's rules about player availability during international windows.

Updated: 03-10-2024 07:53 IST
New Zealand Rugby Union is pursuing clarity from World Rugby after France's independent move to exclude certain national players from next year's series against the All Blacks. The French decision aims to manage player availability from clubs participating in Top 14 finals.

This decision challenges World Rugby's Regulation 9, which mandates player availability for international matches. With French stars heavily involved in Top 14 playoffs, the July tour in New Zealand may feature a weakened French squad.

New Zealand Rugby expressed surprise at France's announcement and seeks further dialogue with World Rugby and the French rugby authorities. The current rules underscore test match priority, even though France previously fielded weaker squads for southern hemisphere tours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

