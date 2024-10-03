Rugby Showdown: France vs. World Rugby Over Player Selections

New Zealand Rugby Union is pursuing clarity from World Rugby after France's independent move to exclude certain national players from next year's series against the All Blacks. The French decision aims to manage player availability from clubs participating in Top 14 finals.

This decision challenges World Rugby's Regulation 9, which mandates player availability for international matches. With French stars heavily involved in Top 14 playoffs, the July tour in New Zealand may feature a weakened French squad.

New Zealand Rugby expressed surprise at France's announcement and seeks further dialogue with World Rugby and the French rugby authorities. The current rules underscore test match priority, even though France previously fielded weaker squads for southern hemisphere tours.

(With inputs from agencies.)