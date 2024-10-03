Left Menu

Benjamin Sesko: Europe's Rising Football Sensation in Champions League

Benjamin Sesko is captivating major football clubs with his stunning performances in the Champions League. The towering Leipzig forward has scored three goals in two games, showcasing his talent against top teams. His value has soared, reflecting his potential in European football.

Updated: 03-10-2024 09:40 IST
  • Germany

Benjamin Sesko is rapidly establishing himself as a top football talent in the Champions League, attracting attention from top clubs like Arsenal, AC Milan, Chelsea, and Manchester United. His recent performances have made him a prime transfer target.

The 6-foot-5 Leipzig forward demonstrated his skill with a phenomenal goal in the first half against Juventus, followed by a decisive penalty in the second half, marking his third goal in two games in the competition.

Having extended his contract with Leipzig amid transfer speculation, Sesko's outstanding abilities continue to be showcased on the international stage, including a hat trick for Slovenia in a Nations League match.

