High-Octane Finale: Young Riders Shine in Indian Motorcycle Racing Championship

The Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship concludes with young talents like Sarthak Chavan and Chiranth Vishwanath making their mark. The event features various categories, including the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open, where Chavan leads. Notable battles also emerge in the Novice categories as new stars rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:42 IST
The final round of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship promises an electrifying weekend as young talents and seasoned racers compete for top honors across 19 races. A total of 100 entrants from 19 teams will face off in five distinct categories, including Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open and Novice (Stock 165cc).

Rising stars Sarthak Chavan and Chiranth Vishwanath are under the spotlight, having delivered standout performances. Chavan is on the brink of securing the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open title, thanks to his impressive seven-win streak. Meanwhile, Abdul Basim and Ryhana Bee are locked in battles in the Novice category, determined to leave their mark.

The competition also sees veteran racer Jagan Kumar leading in Pro-Stock 165cc, showcasing the blend of experience and youthful vigor characteristic of this championship. As racers like Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan contend for titles in other categories, the event highlights the exhilarating rise of a new generation of fearless riders.

