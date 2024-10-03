No Time to Rest: India's U17 Football Team Eyes AFC Qualifiers

The Indian men's U17 football team is wasting no time after their recent triumph in the South Asian Football Federation U17 Championship in Bhutan. The Blue Colts returned to Srinagar and quickly resumed training for the forthcoming AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Thailand, set for October 23 to 27.

Head coach Ishfaq Ahmed, who led the team to back-to-back SAFF titles, acknowledged the need for continuous improvement. With 16 players from last year's victorious SAFF U16 squad, Ahmed is focusing on their consistency as they aim for success against Brunei Darussalam, Turkmenistan, and hosts Thailand in Group D.

Reflecting on their performance, Ahmed praised the team's defensive organization but stressed the importance of enhancing their finishing skills and set piece strategies. As the team prepares, Ahmed draws lessons from the India U20s' recent near-miss in the AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifiers, urging his players to capitalize on every scoring opportunity.

