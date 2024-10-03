Christie's Golf Triumphs on Opening Day of Delhi Golf Club League

Christie's Golf opened its title defense with a thrilling 3-2 victory over TeeM EDC in the Delhi Golf Club League's fourth edition. The event began with symbolic tee shots by Col. Mohit Nasa and 1982 Asian Games gold medalist Laxman Singh, highlighting a spirited start to the competition.

The opening day's action witnessed Christie's Golf maintaining their winning streak. Despite an initial setback, the resilient team pulled through, securing a 3-2 win, awarded them 3 points. Sterling Swingers and Twenty Fore Lions also emerged as victors in their respective matches, showcasing strong performances.

With 24 teams competing over 13 days in a round-robin format, the league at the historic Delhi Golf Club promises intense competition. Notable golfers, including former champions and celebrated coaches, contribute to the event's prestige, ensuring an exciting run-up to the grand finale on October 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)